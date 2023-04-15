JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local nonprofit faith-based group, 4Thirteen, held it’s second ‘There Is Hope’ event at Freedom Hall.

Co-founders of 4Thirteen, Carla and TR Dunn, said the group is meant to bring teens closer to God and give them a healthy outlet when dealing with life’s daily struggles.

“What we’re trying to do is let these young people lead in life, give them their voice back as teenagers,” said TR. “And just say, you know what? Hey, I know you may make mistakes, you may fall, you may trip or whatever, but it’s OK, get back up let’s keep going.”

The event had music, games, food and a chance for guests to meet and take a picture with legendary football star Tim Tebow, who also spoke at the event.

The organization is “for teens, run by teens”. The Dunn’s said their mission is to spread love, hope, peace and joy to the community.

“The importance is there is so much tragedy, there are so many things going on in the world,” said Carla. “From school killings to suicides to murders, there’s so much negative that this is an opportunity for our community to come together with something positive and to pour in hope to people that may be struggling.”

The 4Thirteen group gives teens an outlet in life.

“Just give people a place to come and just be who they can without judgment,” said TR.

The founders of the group said they hope to make this event an annual occasion for the community.