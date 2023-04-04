JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former college football star is coming to the Tri-Cities to spread a message of hope and perseverance.

Tim Tebow, former Florida Gators quarterback, and Heisman winner will return to Freedom Hall again. This will be the second year of ‘There is HOPE’ hosted by 4thirTEEN, a group guided through principles of faith, fortitude, family, and fun

The inaugural event was held in 2022 and proved a success, drawing over 4,000 people to Johnson City.

‘There is HOPE’ will take place Saturday, April 15 at the Freedom Hall Civic Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

T.R. and Carla Dunn with 4thirTEEN sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the impact this event will have on the region.