Tim Flannagan, ‘The Video Guy’, passes away

(WJHL) – Well-known local media figure Tim Flannagan has passed away.

Julia Flannagan, Tim’s wife, told News Channel 11 that he passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 1 due to congestive heart failure.

While Flannagan started his signature business The Video Guy in 2014, his work in media extended much further.

Julia said he got his start in local media by working on his own ideas like video wedding invitations and business cards before moving to local commercials. While working on these, Julia said he discovered livestreaming and connected to a group with Switcher Studios.

Once he gained the experience he needed, Tim worked to stream a myriad of local events like sports games, concerts and graduations.

“Tim was overall just a loving, caring person, Julia said. “He always went out of his way to help people and it shows in the number of lives he touched.”

Most recently, Flannagan could be spotted in nearly every court room across several counties surrounding the Tri-Cities, as he helped pioneer their livestreaming setup. Julia said his schedule went into overdrive as COVID-19 impacted public meetings, and he began working to stream local church services, school board meetings and community interest pieces.

His work helped connect local officials with the public for years.

Flannagan’s business and personal pages are now host to hundreds of messages of remembrance from customers and friends.

“We will miss Tim,” said Susan Saylor, communications director for Washington County. “His professionalism, and more importantly his friendship, will be missed. Tim always stepped up when we needed him for special called meetings and worked to insure our meetings were streamed without fail. He was our Video Guy, and quite simply a joy to work with.”

Tim is survived by Julia and his son, TJ.

Julia said funeral arrangements are through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, and are incomplete as of Dec. 3.