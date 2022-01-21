Tim Cable honored during Boone-Crockett basketball game

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longtime Tri-Cities broadcaster who lost his life to COVID-19 was honored Friday night.

Tim Cable was best known for his “Cable Country” segments that aired on WJHL, but he also worked in radio and frequently could be heard on-air calling Daniel Boone and David Crockett high school games.

After complications from COVID-19 led to Cable being hospitalized in August, he died in September.

During Friday night’s matchup between Daniel Boone and David Crockett, a special fixture was placed in Daniel Boone’s gym in Cable’s honor.

His wife, Christinia, says his legacy lives on.

“He was truly talented and he was one of the best listeners,” said Christinia Cable said. “That’s what made him so good as a broadcaster is that he listened to you. And, he was interested in what you had to say. He wanted to hear your story and he would tell that story with some zest, too.”

In addition to calling sports, Cable also hosted the morning show on WJCW radio.