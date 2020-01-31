Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary selling ‘Piggy Paintings’ to raise money

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local animal sanctuary has found a unique way to raise money!

The Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary has raised several hundred dollars by selling their paintings that were painted by some unlikely artists… pigs!

PeeWee is painting a beautiful canvas to raise money for the Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary. Don’t worry the paint is nontoxic! 🐖🐷🐽🎨 @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/IB6c9sVypJ — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) January 31, 2020

The “Piggy Paintings” were first thought of by one of the sanctuary’s volunteers who had previously let her own pigs create some artwork, according to Tilted Tavern owner Robert Jones.

Jones says the paintings are sold on the sanctuary’s Facebook and Instagram.

The non-profit sold one painting sold for $300, allowed the sanctuary to pay for one of the animals to be spayed.

We’re live this morning at Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary in Jonesborough doing some “piggy painting”! @KristenOGallant is live to learn more about this unique fundraising effort to help animals. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/DvTrREuRXA — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) January 31, 2020

This piggy can paint! The Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary is raising money in a unique way. Stay tuned to @WJHL11 and @ABCTriCities to see more this morning. pic.twitter.com/PIpQc18NwX — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) January 31, 2020

There are currently 83 animals housed at the Tilted Tavern, according to Jones.

The sanctuary is also seeking volunteers to help with their morning shifts and cleanup days. You can find more information by visiting their website or going to their Facebook page.