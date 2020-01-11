Tiger Creek Road closed due to house fire in Carter County

Courtesy of Hampton Valley Forge VFD via Facebook

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple crews responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Tiger Creek Road in Hampton Saturday morning.

Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department shared a social media post advising drivers that the roadway is closed due to emergency crews fighting the structure fire between the 500 and 600 block of Tiger Creek Road.

The VFD post read that the home suffered extensive damage from the fire.

“One person transported by Carter County EMS to hospital for treatment for evaluation,” the post said.

