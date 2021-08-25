Tier 1 auto supplier to open first U.S. manufacturing plant in Washington County next year

Sungwoo Hitech’s auto parts plant in Telford, Tenn. — its first US facility — will be highly automated like this one in Mexico. (Photo courtesy Sungwoo Hitech)

Sungwoo Hitech will produce stamped metal parts for GM – also vying for electric vehicle battery casing contract

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 200 jobs are coming to the former Alo building at Telford’s Washington County Industrial Park (WCIP).

South Korean Tier 1 auto parts maker Sungwoo Hitech purchased the 375,000-square-foot building for $8.75 million July 12 and will invest more than $140 million to produce car parts that will go directly to General Motors vehicle plants.

It will be the global company’s first U.S. production facility and Northeast Tennessee’s first Tier 1 plant — manufacturers whose products go directly to automakers and not on to another company as lower-level components.

“About March we’ll hire many people,” Sukje “SJ” Lee, the local plant’s CEO, told News Channel 11 Tuesday in an exclusive interview. “At least 100 people next year. In 2023, I’m expecting at least 50.”

TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said the launch of the new plant will boost job availability to local workers.

“South Korean companies employ nearly 3,500 Tennesseans, and of that, more than 1,000 are employed in the manufacturing industry,” Rolfe said. “We want to thank Sungwoo Hitech America for choosing to locate in Telford and congratulate the company for becoming the first Korean-owned manufacturing facility in Washington County.”

“Sungwoo Hitech America will pay at least $17 an hour to its workers for an average annual salary of $35,000 as part of an agreement with Washington County for some tax concessions. Sungwoo Hitech will make a great addition to our manufacturing sector. We appreciate the confidence the company has placed in our county and region.” Alicia Summers, Vice-President of Business Development the Northeast Tennessee Economic Partnership (NETREP).

Lee said production on the first GM contract — which is for the electric vehicle market — will begin in November 2022. Work on a second contract will start in January 2023.

SJ Lee will lead the ramp up of Sungwoo Hitech’s first U.S. manufacturing plant in Telford, Tenn.

SWH has a huge plant in Monterey, Mexico – three times the size of the planned operation here, Lee said. It plans to put about $200 million into its Telford operation. Lee said that’s all new growth and it’s due to things he said set the company apart from competitors.

“I think our production line and efficiency, operation, efficiency for operation and then automation also,” he said. “Everything we thinking we are the best, really.”

The company dates back to 1977. It spent its formative years as a Tier 1 supplier for Hyundai and Kia.

Those automakers have grown over the years, allowing SW Hitech to grow with them. But the company is diversifying its customer base.

“It’s not easy to survive only with Hyundai and Kia Motor,” Lee said. “They help us a lot we have very good relation, but we need more customers to grow globally.”

The highly automated plant will use dozens of robots. Sungwoo is vying for another contract with GM and will know soon whether it’s won that — which would mean even more jobs.

The company is purchasing an option on additional acreage at WCIP and would put an additional building there if that contract comes through, Lee said.

Average wages are projected at $35,000 annually. Washington County commissioners approved a property tax incentive for the company in April.

Sungwoo captured new market share with GM. They’ll do it in a region of Tennessee that Lee said doesn’t have a historically large presence in the Tier 1 auto supply world.

“We worried about (that),” he said. “But other than that I think quality of workers, we expect good.”

That contract is primarily for what Lee called “upper and lower body structure” for car’s exteriors.

“Most of underbody we build, and then upper body too. This plant (will) start with body structure.”

The company’s also wanted to diversify its product base beyond stamped parts like body structure – doors, quarter panels, etc. – along with bumpers.

Enter General Motors and also parts meant for the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

“Recently we started battery cases for electric vehicles.”

Lee said Sungwoo has always invested a lot in research and development.

“We have a great team in the engineering capability and so that makes us very competitive.”