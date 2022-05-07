JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new entertainment venue opened its doors to the public in Johnson City this weekend.

Tiebreakers, an entertainment eatery and arcade, opened with over 100 different games available for visitors to play. Located at 1805 N Roan St., the business features a restaurant, full-service bar, bowling, axe throwing, virtual reality experiences and putting practice setups.

After three years in the making, the business was officially declared open Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting by the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to entertain everyone. We want this to be something that the Tri-Cities can call their own,” said Tiebreakers COO Derek Shropshire. “No matter where we go throughout the United States, we want the people in the Tri-Cities to know that this belongs to them too.”

The venue is powered by a card-based token system, meaning that all tickets and play tokens can be stored on a card you keep for your next trip.