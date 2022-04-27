JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new restaurant and entertainment facility called Tiebreakers opened its doors tonight to give a few guests a first-hand look at the new establishment.

The restaurant held a soft opening on Wednesday night where guests were able to try some of the food and play some games.

The facility features over a hundred games, bowling, virtual reality, and ax throwing. The menu features pizza, burgers and a variety of cocktails and other drinks.

“It’s just something that you can literally escape your daily issues, daily problems, whatever it may be coming here and just forget about everything and really enjoy your life and these moments to just spend with your friends or family in this environment,” said Tiebreakers CEO Eric Hensley.

Tiebreakers hopes to become a hangout destination for people all around the Tri-Cities area.

A grand opening will take place on May 7.