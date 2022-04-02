JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers, a new restaurant in Johnson City that also provides various entertainment options, held a hiring event on Saturday.

The goal of the event was to find and hire staff members for a soft opening expected to take place sometime in April. The exact date has not yet been announced.

The business is locally owned and operated and plans to hire around 50 employees.

“We’re looking for energy, we’re looking for people who are excited about having a fresh start with a job, people who are experienced in the industry who know what true customer service is all about who understand what it takes to make a customer smile, keep that smile, and have them come back and visit us again,” said Operations Manager Ron Ison.

If you were not able to make it out to today’s event but are interested in a job at Tiebreakers, you can still submit an application through the Tiebreakers website.