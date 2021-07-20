Tickets to Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner to go on sale July 28

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tickets will soon be available for the Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner.

The event will once again be headlined by Party on the Moon.

The 74th Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center on Friday, August 20. The event’s reception begins at 6 p.m., and the dinner and program start at 7 p.m.

The 2021 event’s theme is “Time To Celebrate Together!”

Tickets to the dinner go on sale Wednesday, July 28 for $150. To purchase tickets, go to the Kingsport Chamber at 400 Clinchfield Street or call (423) 392-8800.

The event was rescheduled from its typical February time to the August date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets to the 2021 Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner will also work as a complimentary ticket to any Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra during 2021.

A release from the Kingsport Chamber states that a special guest room rate of $157 is offered to anyone wishing to stay the night at the resort and conference center. That rate includes breakfast for two the next morning. The guest room rate without breakfast is $129.

To make reservations at MeadowView, call (423) 578-6600 or 1-888-632-3697.

News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities is the host sponsor, and Josh Smith and Sara Diamond will be emceeing the event.

“The team at WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities is absolutely thrilled to host this magnificent event once again,’” said Paula Jackson, Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner chair and WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities vice president and general manager. “The Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner is most definitely the most talked about and biggest social event of the year for our region. This will be the twenty-second consecutive year WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities has hosted this popular affair and we are honored to partner with such an outstanding organization like the Kingsport Chamber and all of the other sponsoring companies to produce this fun and entertaining evening. It’s especially exciting this year given the hard and challenging year we all encountered during the pandemic. As this year’s theme states, it is time for us all to come together to celebrate and be thankful for our Kingsport Chamber and this great region we call home.”

The following are also sponsors of the event:

Eastman – Title Sponsor

Ballad Health – Entertainment Sponsor

Eastman Credit Union – Concert Hall and Stage Sponsor

Food City – Printing Sponsor

For more information, click here.