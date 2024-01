KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The region’s biggest party is coming back with a bang!

The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce will host its 77th annual chamber dinner on Feb. 2.

The evening of fun will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. It’s a black-tie optional affair with over 1,700 people expected to attend.

Tickets are available to purchase now and can be bought here.

Bob Feagins sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about this year’s event.