JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Town leaders invite the Jonesborough community to join a low country shrimp boil on Thursday, June 30 from 6-8 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Park behind the International Storytelling Center on Main Street.

The dinner will feature shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and crawfish and fruit cobblers for dessert. The Jonesborough Novelty Band will serenade dinner guests with sing-a-longs and interactive music. Those interested can purchase a ticket for $15 by clicking here or calling 423-753-1010.

Organizers encourage community members to purchase tickets early, as the event always sells out.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for that weekend’s Jonesborough Days Festival July 2-3, which will host a wide array of activities, food, music and more in the heart of Historic Jonesborough along Main Street.