JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities tradition is returning to the Memorial Park Community Center in early February.

The ‘Daddy-Daughter Dance’ is happening on Feb. 3 with two time slots available for families to attend.

Fathers and daughters can either attend from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person and are on sale through Jan. 27. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the community center.

Tayler Dixon sat down with our team to talk about what’s in store for this year’s event.