Tickets on sale for 2020 ‘My Little Valentine Daddy Daughter Dance’ at Memorial Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fathers and daughters who want to dress up and have fun will have the chance to do so at the My Valentine Daddy Daughter Dance at Memorial Park Community Center on Saturday.

The dance will be held at the center at 510 Bert Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

The dance is open to any fathers, grandfathers, guardians and daughters wishing to attend.

According to center supervisor Kelly Finney and program coordinator Jamieson Hamilton, the event will feature a DJ, good food and a special guest.

Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased by Friday, February 7. Children under 3 are allowed in for free.

Tickets are available at the community center or online here. Tickets will not be sold at the door on the day of the event.

Photo packages of four to five pictures can also be purchased online or at the dance for $15.

If you have any questions, call 423-434-5749.