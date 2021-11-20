Tickets now on sale for popular ‘Skate by the Doe’ attraction in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tickets are now on sale for one of Elizabethton’s most popular holiday attractions.

‘Skate by the Doe’, the city’s open-air ice skating rink will be kicking off its season on November 27th.

While there’s still time until blades can hit the ice, tickets are now on sale. Ticket sales officially opened Saturday, November 20, just one week from the official kick-off of the event.

Each ticket is $10 for an hour of skating. Skates are provided at no additional cost.

The rink will be open through January 16th.

Tickets can be purchased here.