LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Tickets now available for upcoming Johnson City Film Festival

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The spotlight will shine on filmmakers later this year at Johnson City’s inaugural film festival.

The celebration will include both short and feature films as well as documentaries.

We’re told submissions are already coming in for this event as far away as Australia, Turkey, and the UK.

JRH Brewing, Willow Tree Coffeehouse, and Main Street Teatre will host the film screenings.

Organizers said a full list of events will be released soon.

The event is scheduled for November 8-9th and tickets are now available HERE.

WATCH LIVE: Officials are announcing details of the upcoming Johnson City Film Festival that will take place in November.

Posted by WJHL on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss