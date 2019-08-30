Tickets now available for upcoming Johnson City Film Festival

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The spotlight will shine on filmmakers later this year at Johnson City’s inaugural film festival.

The celebration will include both short and feature films as well as documentaries.

We’re told submissions are already coming in for this event as far away as Australia, Turkey, and the UK.

JRH Brewing, Willow Tree Coffeehouse, and Main Street Teatre will host the film screenings.

Organizers said a full list of events will be released soon.

The event is scheduled for November 8-9th and tickets are now available HERE.