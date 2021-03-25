Tickets now available for ‘Masterpiece Reveal’ art fundraiser at McKinney Center

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tickets can now be purchased for the Masterpiece Reveal art fundraising event at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough.

According to a release from the Town of Jonesborough, the annual event will be a hybrid of in-person and online attendance.

The event was formerly known as the Masterpiece Mingle.

The 2021 event will feature 125 works of art, and each ticket holder will receive one.

To purchase tickets, click here.

After buying your ticket, you will receive an email giving you confirmation and further instructions. During the Facebook Live event on the McKinney Center’s Facebook page, names of ticket holders will be read and then paired with a number from a bowl. The number is assigned to a specific art work.

The Facebook Live event will be held at 7 p.m. on April 23, but the Masterpiece Reveal will be open to the public for viewing on Monday, April 19.

Ticket holders can pick up their piece of art during designated times on April 24 & 26.

A silent auction will also be held courtesy of the McKinney Center with gifts from downtown businesses and more. The items will be posted in a photo album on the McKinney Center’s Facebook page, where bids can be made between April 19-23.

The ticket price for the Masterpiece Reveal is $25 and anyone interested is told to like the McKinney Center’s Facebook page.

For more information on both events, click here.