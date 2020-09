JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Mall at Johnson City said just six days after announcing a drive-thru Halloween event, they are now sold out.

Mall officials said they capped the tickets at 500 cars for a socially distanced, drive-thru Trunk ‘R Treat event scheduled for October 20.

Photo: WJHL

Again, tickets are sold out and at this time there are no plans to add any additional events, according to mall officials.

Mall stores and vendors will be passing out candy at the event.