KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Annual ‘Night of Hope and Miracles’ is returning to the Model City.

The gala fundraiser is an evening of fun, all in support of Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

It’s happening Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport.

A link to ticket information and the silent auction can be found here.

Tiffany Willis with the Ballad Health Foundation sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the event.