Tickets available for 75th Annual Kingsport Chamber Dinner

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tickets are on sale for the 75th Annual Chamber Dinner on Feb. 4.

The annual event will be held at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with the dinner and program starting at 7 p.m.

The dinner will be headlined by Party on the Moon as the chamber celebrates “75 Years of Excellence.”

The event is black-tie optional, and masks are encouraged.

Guests are asked to RSVP as soon as possible. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at the chamber, located at 400 Clinchfield Street next to downtown Kingsport’s Food City. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling 423-392-8832.

Ticket refunds will not be available after Friday, Jan. 21.