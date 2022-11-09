JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is hosting the Foundation’s annual Night of Hope and Miracles.

It’s a one-of-a-kind event featuring food and dancing with all funds going towards the kids and bettering Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets or tables are available for purchase. It’ll be Friday, Dec. 2 at the MeadowView Convention Center from 6-10 p.m.

Tiffany Willis with the Ballad Health Foundation sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team Wednesday to talk more about the event.