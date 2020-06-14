Thunderstorms in the Tri-Cities region

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Viewers have submitted photos of the severe thunderstorms around the Tri-Cities region. If you have photos or videos of the weather from Sunday afternoon, submit it to pix@wjhl.com.

Check out the hail in the Camp Creek area submitted by Brian Jessie.

Jessie also submitted this video of hail pouring down in Bluff City:

Rachel Hibbington sent News Channel 11 this message along with some weather photos: “These are my daughters Addy and Lilly Higginbotham home from the pool 2 minutes before the storm hit! They are still in their bathing suits!!”

Sgt. Shane Watson of the Bluff City Police Department submitted this footage from the station:

For a closer look at the storm in your area, check out the Storm Team 11 Interactive Radar by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss