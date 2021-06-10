Thunder Valley hosting drive-in laser light shows through Sunday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol Dragway will host nightly drive-in laser light shows Thursday through Sunday.

The Cabin Fever Laser Light show features more than 30 lasers choreographed with special effects and synched to popular music and set against a backdrop of dual 40-foot screens.

Shows will start at 9 p.m. each night. There will be one show on Thursday and Sunday and two shows on Friday and Saturday. The second shows on Friday and Saturday will get underway at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available online.

