Thrill-seekers take chilly plunge for charity at Kingsport Aquatic Center

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thrill-seekers plunged into the chilly waters of the Kingsport Aquatic Center on New Year’s Day and they did it for a good cause.

The aquatic center hosted its third annual Polar Plunge Challenge on Wednesday.

Participants raised money for a charity or organization of their choosing before taking a dip into one of the aquatic center’s outdoor pools.

“It was much better than last time,” said Kari Matheney, director of the aquatic center. “The last time we jumped, the air temperature was 9 degrees and the water temperature was 33 degrees. And we had to chisel ice off of the top of the water before jumping in. This year, the water temperature was only about 36-37 degrees, and the air was about 46 degrees by the time we jumped in.”

The fundraising goal for this year’s event was $5,000.

Aquatic center officials are considering hosting another plunge on Valentine’s Day, but nothing has been set in stone yet.