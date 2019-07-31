Three teens injured in Hawkins Co. DUI crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three teenagers and an adult were hurt in a car crash that resulted in several charges being filed against a Hawkins County man.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Melinda Ferry Road at the intersection of Mount Zion Church Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 1999 Toyota Prism traveling north on Melinda Ferry was attempting to turn left onto Mount Zion when it pulled in front of another vehicle traveling south on Melinda Ferry.

The second vehicle struck the right side center portion of the Toyota.

THP says the crash injured three juvenile passengers inside the Toyota. A 16-year-old male from Rogersville and a 16-year-old female from Whitesburg, Tenn. were taken to Johnson City Medical Center. A 17-year-old female from Whitesburg was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.

Their conditions were not released.

The driver, identified as Brandon Mcgee, 25 of Rogersville, was not injured. Troopers charged him with driving under the influence, four counts of aggravated assault, failure to yield right-of-way, due care, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 26-year-old Mark Buttry of Rogersville, was taken to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.