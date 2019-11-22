Three Rye Cove High School band students selected to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Photo: (From left to right – Emilee Jerrell, Brayden Gilliam, Lindsey Seay) Courtesy of Sheila King

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – Three students in Duffield, Virginia will have the chance to march in the Big Apple this Thanksgiving.

Rye Cove High School Band Director Sheila King told News Channel 11 that three students from the band were selected to join the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

King says she nominated a list of several students back in October, and three of her students were chosen to represent Scott County in New York at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Rye Cove students are”

Sophomore Brayden Gilliam, Alto Sax

Junior Emilee Jerrell, Clarinet

Junior Lindsey Seay, Clarinet

King told News Channel 11 that Rye Cove High School has an enrollment of around 240 students, making the selection of three students an impressive accomplishment.

Congratulations from all of us at News Channel 11!