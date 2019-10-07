Three Northeast Correctional Complex inmates injured in fight

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson tells News Channel 11 three inmates were injured in a fight Sunday at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City.

The inmates were treated at local hospitals for their injuries. One inmate had serious injuries.

We’re told officers acted immediately and security measures were put in place.

The fight is under investigation.

No officers were injured in the incident.

We’re told restricted movement measures have been put in place, but the facility is not on lockdown.

One week ago – five inmates were injured in a fight at Northeast Correctional Complex.