VIRGINIA (WJHL) — The Virginia Aviation Board announced on Monday that over $8.4 million dollars will be split among 21 public-use airports in Virginia to support enhancement and service projects.
The following airports in News Channel 11’s area were awarded a portion of the funds.
- Mountain Empire Airport, Rural Retreat ($5,576)
- Runway 8-26 Lighting System Rehabilitation (Environmental Coordination/Preliminary Design)
- Lee County Airport, Jonesville ($63,177)
- Airfield Lighting Rehabilitation (Construction)
- Virginia Highlands Airport, Abingdon ($37,600)
- Runway 6-24 Rehabilitation (Design)
