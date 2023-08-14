VIRGINIA (WJHL) — The Virginia Aviation Board announced on Monday that over $8.4 million dollars will be split among 21 public-use airports in Virginia to support enhancement and service projects.

The following airports in News Channel 11’s area were awarded a portion of the funds.

  • Mountain Empire Airport, Rural Retreat ($5,576)
    • Runway 8-26 Lighting System Rehabilitation (Environmental Coordination/Preliminary Design)
  • Lee County Airport, Jonesville ($63,177)
    • Airfield Lighting Rehabilitation (Construction)
  • Virginia Highlands Airport, Abingdon ($37,600)
    • Runway 6-24 Rehabilitation (Design)

To learn more about the Virginia Aviation Board, click here.