Three local 2020 high school graduates organize delayed prom

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — While the usual prom occurs before commencement ceremonies, the novel coronavirus pandemic left 2020 seniors without either — that is, until three Dobyns-Bennett High School 2020 graduates took the prom planning into their own hands.

School systems usually form prom-planning committees toward the beginning of the school year, but Garrett Payne, Brook Coggins, and Victoria Fish ensured their fellow students would have a night to remember all within two months.

News Channel 11 spoke to Payne, who agreed that the delayed prom might even be a little more memorable than the usual mid-May event.

“It’s going to mean a lot to people just to be able to come with everybody, even if it’s in June” Payne said. “I don’t think it’s when it is; I just think it’s the face we got to have it. I don’t think that anybody will ever forget this prom. I think everyone always remembers their prom, but I think this one is special.”

The dance was hosted at The Dugout Kingsport on East Main, with the building decked out in decor and lighting the three students bought from their own pockets along with donations.

The students’ parents lent a helping hand so the high school graduates could enjoy one last time together.

The Dugout Kingsport building featured a stage and dance floor for the prom-goers along with a spacious dining area decorated with balloons and other decor under low-light.