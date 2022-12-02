ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three out of five cats dropped off ‘out of sight’ at the Elizabethton/Carter County animal shelter have died.

According to a post on social media from the shelter, employees found a tote ‘out of sight’ near a fence at the shelter.

All five kittens were reportedly left in a closed tote with food in a black bag. Three of the kittens were deceased when the tote was found and two were ‘barely’ alive, the shelter posted.

“To the person who left them there, if you would have only came in and spoke to us, we could have had 5 alive kittens instead of only 2. Plus the fact you must have left them in the pouring rain and the tote you left them in was soaked with no way out,” the post states.

The shelter posted a photo of the two surviving kittens eating at indoors.