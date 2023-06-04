WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were injured on Friday when a vehicle they were off-roading in overturned after an embankment gave way.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said a group of Jeeps was traveling on Bumpus Cove Trail at around 6 p.m. when an embankment collapsed, sending a Jeep Wrangler occupied by three people rolling down a steep hill.

The report states that the driver and two passengers, all females, sustained injuries and were taken to the Unicoi County Hospital by personal transportation.