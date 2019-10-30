Three injured in Carter County crash involving motorcycle

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on US 19E in Carter County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19E and Pine Trail.

According to state troopers, a Honda motorcycle crashed into Subaru Outback that had stopped on 19E to turn left onto Pine Trail.

Two people on the motorcycle, Roy W. Rethford, 70 of Marion, Virginia, and 68-year-old Nina M. Sullivan, 68 of Bristol, Virginia were sent to Johnson City Medical Center. Both were wearing helmets.

The driver of the Subaru, Karen L. Boone, 52 of Roan Mountain, was taken to Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton.

Rethford was cited with following too closely.