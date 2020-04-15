Three injured, charges pending after Bulls Gap crash

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say three people were injured in a head-on crash in Bulls Gap on Monday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened on North Main Street near Hillcrest Lane around 8:15 p.m.

State troopers say a southbound Ford Taurus crossed the center line and struck a northbound GMC Acadia head-on.

The driver of the Ford, Shirley Lynch, 64 of Bulls Gap, was flown to Johnson City Medical Center.

The driver and a passenger in the GMC were taken by ambulance to Holston Valley Medical Center.

THP says criminal charges against Lynch are pending.