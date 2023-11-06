JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legendary rock band Three Dog Night will perform at East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Martin Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 2.

“Now in its 5th decade, Three Dog Night claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music,” a release from ETSU stated. “In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets.”

The band is known for hits such as “Joy To The World” and “Mama Told Me (Not To Come).”

Tickets range from $54.50 – $94.50 (+ tax & fees). Presale begins Nov. 7 and public sales begin Nov. 9.

More information on the concert can be found on the Martin Center’s website or by calling the box office at 423-439-2787.