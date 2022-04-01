BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police say three people are facing charges for not taking a child to the hospital after it was bitten by a dog.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department has charged James Alex Reed, 21; Morgan Anne Self, 21; and Sandra Lee Reed, 50; with abuse and neglect of children.

According to the police department, an investigation was launched on Sunday after a 7-month-old child was taken to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City for injuries stemming from a dog bite that had occurred inside a Bristol, Virginia home.

The dog had bitten off part of the child’s ear and scratched the child’s body all over, according to police.

Investigators said the child’s parents and grandmother refused to get emergency medical treatment for the child before sending the child to a home in Bristol, Tennessee where emergency help was sought several hours later.

The 7-month-old was hospitalized at Niswonger for two days and has since been released from the hospital and removed from the custody of the parents until a court hearing.

The dog was taken to the Bristol, Virginia animal shelter.

James and Sandra Reed are being held in the Bristol, Virginia jail without bond. Self was released on a $1,500 bond.