Three charged in Hawkins Co. armed robbery investigation

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Three people have been charged after a reported armed robbery in Hawkins County.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a man and his girlfriend were picked up after their car broke down earlier this week.

Investigators said that is when one of the suspects pulled out a pistol.

Two other men reportedly began stealing the victim’s bags, a wallet, and $200 in cash.

The suspects in this investigation were identified by authorities as Travis Nelms, Antonio Watterson, and Austin Williams.

All three suspects are now charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jail records indicate all three remain in the Hawkins County Jail.