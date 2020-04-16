Three arrested on drug charges in Butler

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested three people on drug charges in the Butler community of Carter County.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Michael Stout, 24; Autumn Bradshaw, 23; and Travis Jeffrey Potter, 21.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators responded to a home on Scenic View Drive on Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant on Bradshaw for criminal simulation and fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle. While at the residence, deputies found drug paraphernalia and obtained a warrant to search the home.

Investigators located Potter inside a vehicle outside of the residence. The sheriff’s office says deputies found 47 oxycodone pills inside the vehicle.

After arresting Bradshaw and Potter, deputies returned to house after midnight to execute the search warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, they found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in addition to marijuana, oxycodone, a handgun, and a rifle. Stout was then taken into custody.

Stout and Bradshaw were charged with possession of a Schedule II substance for resale, possession of a Schedule VI substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Potter was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance.