JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Martin arrived at the Veterans Day celebration in Kiwanis Park on Friday with 60 hand-made quilts and handed them out for free.

“It’s a tremendous treasure to have,” said Vietnam War Navy veteran William Blair. “It’s really a blessing to have a thank you like this because those of us who have served in dangerous places, have taken our risks, and it’s nice to receive a thank you back.”

Out of the 60 Martin brought with her, 40 of them were specially designed.

“I don’t usually have this many,” said Martin. “I had 40, 10 of each branch and that’s the most I’ve ever done.”

The Veterans Day celebration is just another place where Martin surprises veterans with an unexpected gift.

“They get put in my car and when I’m out on Wednesdays going to Johnson City, to Kingsport, or wherever I want to go. If I see a veteran, I give it to them,” said Martin.

She says she started crafting the quilts three months ago after her summer vacation.

“The time we get back which was in September, until now where I give all these out and then I’ll start on the next bunch,” Martin said.

She feels it’s an easy way to show her appreciation while doing a hobby that she loves.

“I feel very blessed to be able to do it. They’re not all perfect. They’re just the best I can do. But, I just try my best and I think this is what I want to give back,” Martin said.

Martin doesn’t plan on her sewing machine stopping any time soon and wants to continue to make these quilts as long as she can.