THP, VSP joint investigation initiated by chase ending in crash, arrest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Virginia State Police launched a joint investigation after a car chase stretch between the two states Monday morning.

Lt. Richard Garrison of the THP said in a press release that a THP trooper initiated the chase Monday morning in Tennessee, before the car headed across the state line into Virginia where law enforcement took over the chase.

The release stated that the THP trooper stayed in the vicinity of where the suspect crossed the state line. The suspect was then chased back into Tennessee where the trooper continued his pursuit, according to Garrison.

Officials say the pursuit entered on a road that crosses back and forth between Tennessee and Virginia. The pursuit ended with a crash and arrest in Tennessee on Ollis Bowers Road at Hwy 11W.

“This is a joint investigation between the Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigation Division and the Virginia State Police,” the release said. “We are also working very closely with the Sullivan County Tennessee District Attorney’s Office.”

This is an active criminal investigation and officials released very limited preliminary information.