THP: Vehicle catches fire, driver injured after I-81 crash in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured after a vehicle went down an embankment off Interstate 81 North in Greene County Monday night.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Hyundai Accent was heading north in the left lane shortly before 9 p.m. A second vehicle was driving in the right lane next to the Hyundai.

The THP reports the second vehicle changed lanes and caused the Hyundai to swerve off the road. The Hyundai reportedly hit a guardrail and went down the embankment.

The Hyundai eventually came to an “uncontrolled final rest in the median, facing south.” According to the THP report, the Hyundai then “became engulfed in flames.”

The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire after responding to the scene, the report states.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Sarah Massey, 41, of Greeneville. The report states Massey was injured in the crash.

No information was available regarding the second vehicle involved, and the THP reports it never made contact with the Hyundai. The second vehicle left the scene of the crash and continued driving north on the interstate.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation into the crash.