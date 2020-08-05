THP: Two transported to hospital after Greene County tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 81 on Tuesday.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer was driving north on I-81 near mile marker 48 around 3:22 p.m. when a tire malfunctioned.

The report says the driver was Dawin Reyes-Calderon, 24 of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

According to THP, Reyes-Calderon lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the roadway.

THP reports the tractor-trailer “overturned and came to rest against a tree line.”

The report says no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both Reyes-Calderon and a passenger, Nixon Cantillo, 48 of Texas, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

One of the northbound lanes of the interstate was still closed as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday due to crews off-loading the cargo from the tractor-trailer to a new vehicle.