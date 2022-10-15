UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Unicoi County on Saturday just before 11:30 a.m.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling on Highway 107 near Warren Davis Lane Saturday morning. The driver reportedly lost control and went over a steep embankment off the left side of the road.

The driver was transported by EMS to Johnson City Medical Center and the passenger was airlifted.

No further details were released.