JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five-year-old Hadleigh Mullins finished her final chemotherapy treatment at Niswonger Children’s Hospital Thursday morning, and her triumph was marked by a celebration with special guests.

According to a Twitter post from Tennesee Highway Patrol (THP), Fall Branch, Troopers from Troops B & C visited Hadleigh today at the hospital as she received her final chemo treatment.

Hadleigh says that because police are brave, she is too and has worn a police uniform to every chemo visit.

Photo: WJHL

Two years ago she was diagnosed with leukemia, but on Thursday, she finished her final chemo treatment at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

Hadleigh has one more treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis and will continue to have regular checkups at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

She plans to start her first year in school next month.