JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers made a special stop at Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped by the hospital to visit Hadleigh Mullins.

Mullins wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

Troopers let Hadleigh see the inside of their patrol vehicles and made sure she felt right at home with her fellow officers.