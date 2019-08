(WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are expected to ramp up enforcement of the hands free law that recently went into effect.

In a post on the THP facebook page it reads, “The grace period from enforcement is coming to an end this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will begin strict enforcement of Hands Free. So leave the phones alone and drive safely.”

Enforcement of the Hands Free Law will be ramping up this weekend. We have noticed that many are volunteering to leave… Posted by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

