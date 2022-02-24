NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee state trooper charged with vandalism and violating a protective order was placed on paid leave three days before his arrest.

Trooper Nicholas Collins “was placed on discretionary leave with pay pending an ongoing internal investigation” on Feb. 17, according to THP Public Information Officer Bill Miller.

Collins was arrested after Sullivan County deputies responded to a vandalism complaint at a home on Feb. 20. Investigators said he cut security camera wires and slashed tires. He was arrested on Highway 75 in Washington County.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Collins bonded out of jail early Thursday morning.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the THP for more information on the “ongoing internal investigation.”