SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A deer in an unfortunate situation was saved on Tuesday by a group of tree trimmers and a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper.

A post from the THP’s Fall Branch headquarters said Trooper Ryan Curd was flagged down on Devault Bridge Road in Sullivan County by tree trimmers, where they found a small deer with one of its back legs stuck in a fence.

The post said Trooper Curd was able to cut the deer’s leg free from the fence and transport it to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, where staff said the deer is expected to fully recover.

The THP’s Fall Branch headquarters thanked Trooper Curd, the group of tree trimmers and the wildlife rehab clinic for the fast action and kind hearts that help preserve our region’s wildlife.