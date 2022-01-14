THP: Trooper finds meth, marijuana in man’s car following crash

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A state trooper found marijuana and methamphetamine in a man’s car after he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Greene County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Friday on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 20.

According to the highway patrol, a Chrysler driven by Brynton Newton, 30 of Westville, Oklahoma, was traveling north when it hit the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling in the same direction.

After smelling marijuana coming from Newton’s car, a trooper searched the vehicle and found “a large jar of marijuana” and two plastic bags containing methamphetamine, according to THP. The trooper also observed a pistol in the glove box.

Newton was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, and violation of the due care law.

No one was injured in the crash, according to THP.