JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said no one was injured after a tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home hit an Interstate 26 underpass.

The incident happened at the Interstate 26 underpass at the Roan Street exit in Johnson City.

THP officials said debris from that mobile home hit one car, no injuries were reported.

All lanes were back open as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.